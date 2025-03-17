Meghalaya's agricultural delegation is currently in Dubai for a market exposure visit from March 16 to 18. Organised by the Meghalaya State Agricultural Marketing Board (MSAMB) under the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the initiative aims to strengthen trade partnerships, promote the state’s organic produce, and provide local farmers with direct exposure to international markets.

With agriculture forming the backbone of Meghalaya’s economy, the state has been actively working to integrate its farmers into high-value global supply chains. The United Arab Emirates (UAE), a strategic trade hub with strong demand for organic and high-quality agricultural products, has been identified as a key market.

The visit is expected to enhance Meghalaya’s agribusiness presence, expand export opportunities, and boost farmer incomes.

Meghalaya has made significant strides in agricultural development, focusing on organic cultivation, value addition, and branding of its premium produce. Products such as GI-tagged Khasi Mandarin, Lakadong Turmeric, organic Ginger, and Pineapple have already gained traction in international markets.

A major breakthrough came in November 2023, when MSAMB signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Lulu Group International, facilitating exports of these products to Dubai. The Dubai visit aims to build on this success by exploring new market opportunities and strengthening trade ties.

The delegation, comprising senior government officials, Farmer Producer Organization (FPO) representatives, and agribusiness entrepreneurs, will participate in key events, including a product showcase at Our Wellness Village Café in Sharjah on March 17 and a promotional event at Lulu Hypermarket, Silicon Oasis, Dubai, on March 18. These events will highlight Meghalaya’s organic and GI-tagged products, engage with buyers and retailers, and establish new business linkages.