After the Chief Minister of Meghalaya made the statement that the government will meet and address the concerns of the anti-railway groups and decide how to move forward, the Khasi Student Union (KSU) asked the state government to implement the Inner Line Permit first and then talk about the expansion of railway issue.

The KSU chief, Lambok Marngar said that the state government's primary focus should be on issues concerning the state like unemployment, education, tourism, and the welfare of the youth, and to forget about the railway issue unless it first implements the Inner Line Permit in the state.

Marngar said that as there is a huge increasing amount of influx in the state, it will only add more problems if there is no proper mechanism to keep a check on the influx.

On the statement made by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, the KSU chief said that they will not sit for discussion with the government on the issue of railway expansion unless the central government has implemented the ILP in the state.

The Chief Minister made the statement after President Droupadi Murmu flagged off a passenger train that connects Mendipathar in the North Garo hills district with Shokhovi in Nagaland via Guwahati.