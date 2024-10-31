Just a day before Diwali celebrations, the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) made an urgent appeal to East Khasi Hills authorities to ban firecracker sales and usage in the district.

In a letter submitted to Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah, KSU environment secretary Shiningstar Kharbihkhiew pressed for immediate action, highlighting air pollution risks during the festival.

"Each year, the excessive use of firecrackers during Diwali leads to substantial rise in air pollution levels, making it difficult for residents, especially those with respiratory issues, to breathe safely," Kharbihkhiew wrote.

The student body emphasised particular concerns for vulnerable groups, including seniors, children, and those with respiratory conditions. Their letter also pointed to safety hazards from firework mishandling and stressed how emergency services are strained during the festival.

While recognising Diwali's importance to many residents and non-indigenous settlers in Meghalaya, the KSU pushed for eco-friendly alternatives like diyas and lamps.

"Many residents and local community groups support eco-friendly alternatives that uphold the spirit of the festival without causing any environmental harm," the letter stated.