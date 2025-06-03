Sohra-based student Insan Hamesha Lyndem has been awarded the 2025 Huayu Enrichment Scholarship by Taiwan’s Ministry of Education, securing a six-month study opportunity in Taiwan to deepen her Mandarin proficiency.

Lyndem, a graduate of Assam Don Bosco University (ADBU), began her Mandarin studies in 2022 at the Taiwan Education Center hosted by ADBU. In 2023, she passed the Test of Chinese as a Foreign Language (TOCFL), a standardised exam recognised by Taiwan’s Ministry of Education. The certification made her eligible for the Huayu Enrichment Scholarship, a program aimed at promoting Mandarin language and cultural exchange between Taiwan and countries like India.

Lyndem is one of four ADBU students—including peers from Assam and Manipur—to receive the scholarship this year, following recommendations from their Mandarin instructor, Ms. Kuei-Mi Li.

Award recipients will receive a monthly stipend of 25,000 New Taiwan Dollars (approximately ₹65,000) to support their stay and studies in Taiwan.

Speaking about her motivation to study Mandarin, Lyndem explained, “Mandarin is not just a language—it’s a gateway. From tech companies and international trade to pop culture, it plays a big role. I wanted to comprehend that world, not simply read about it.”

She credits the opportunities offered at ADBU and the consistent encouragement from her teacher as key factors in her learning journey. Through the Mandarin program, she says she not only improved her communication skills but also learned to “focus, slow down and observe,” adding that the experience helped her grow in confidence.

Reflecting on the moment she received the scholarship news, Lyndem said she was “surprised” and felt “a mixture of excitement, pride and thankfulness. It was a moment of validation that all those hours of learning and trying were worth it.”

Looking ahead to her time in Taiwan, she described the scholarship as more than just an academic opportunity. “For me, the Huayu scholarship is more than just a study program; it is a bridge. Taiwan is a technological powerhouse, a democracy with rich cultural traditions, and one of the most welcoming countries for students.”

She encourages others to explore Mandarin and the opportunities that come with it: “Knowing Mandarin gives you an edge in business, diplomacy, technology and culture. Getting the scholarship makes you not just learning the language but living it.”

The Huayu Enrichment Scholarship is part of Taiwan’s broader initiative to strengthen educational and cultural ties with India by supporting language learning and mutual understanding between the two countries.