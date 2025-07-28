Meghalaya student hospitalised after being forced to do 400 squats at coaching centre

An 18-year-old student from Shillong remains bedridden and unable to walk properly after a mathematics instructor at a Dehradun coaching centre forced him to perform 400 squats as punishment for talking in class.

Varghav Barman, who was preparing for National Defence Academy entrance exams at Centurion Defence Academy in Ballupur Chowk, suffered severe leg and back injuries that required medical intervention and heavy pain medication.

The incident occurred on July 4 when the faculty member, identified as Jay, discovered Barman talking during class. The extreme physical punishment left the teenager unable to attend classes the following day due to intense pain and swelling.

Despite attempting to continue his studies on July 7 and 8, Barman experienced persistent pain, cramps and muscle spasms that forced his paying guest accommodation owner to take him to an orthopaedic surgeon. Medical examination revealed the extent of his injuries, requiring prescription painkillers, anti-inflammatory medication and pain relief patches.

The student initially concealed the incident from his parents to spare them worry, only revealing the truth when his condition deteriorated significantly. His father, Banajit Kumar Barman, filed a police complaint on July 14 at Laban Police Station in Shillong after the coaching institute failed to take adequate action against the instructor.

The family's attempts to seek justice through the academy proved frustrating. While institute officials acknowledged the incident via email on July 10 and expressed concern, promising strict action against the faculty member, no concrete steps followed. A subsequent email on July 11 demanding an apology letter from the instructor also went unheeded.

The situation escalated when the academy's legal counsel contacted the family with what they described as an aggressive tone, followed by calls to the injured student demanding immediate verification of documents and threatening consequences for his absence from classes despite his medical condition.

The family has highlighted that CCTV cameras are installed throughout the coaching centre premises, including classrooms, which could provide evidence of the incident. They expressed particular concern over the academy's casual attitude toward student safety and welfare.

The case has now been transferred to Dehradun police for investigation and necessary action.