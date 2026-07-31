Meghalaya student represents India at Commonwealth Youth Parliament in Australia

Meghalaya's Nandini Ishvi O. Sangma, a Political Science student of Don Bosco College, Tura, represented India at the 13th Commonwealth Youth Parliament (CYP) in Sydney, Australia, where she highlighted Meghalaya's unique identity while advocating for equality, democracy and the responsible use of artificial intelligence.

Participating alongside delegates from across the Commonwealth, Nandini delivered two speeches showcasing Meghalaya's matrilineal society, living root bridges, natural heritage and cultural identity. She described the state as one of the wettest places on Earth and the "Rock Capital of India."

Explaining the concept of matriliny, she said family lineage is traced through the mother and property is traditionally inherited by the youngest daughter, but stressed that the system does not place women above men. She noted that matriliny reflects a unique social structure and does not automatically guarantee gender equality.

Speaking on global gender issues, Nandini highlighted the continuing struggle for women's rights despite advances in science and technology. She pointed to the denial of education for women in some parts of the world and the use of sexual violence in conflict, calling for stronger global commitment to equality, justice and human dignity.

During the debate on the Artificial Intelligence and Democratic Integrity Bill 2026, she emphasised that while AI has enormous potential in sectors such as education, healthcare and governance, its development must strengthen democratic institutions and remain guided by human values.

She said technological innovation should complement, not replace, human judgment, conscience and democratic accountability.

Nandini's participation at the international forum was nominated by Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Thomas A. Sangma and supported by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma. Her representation of India at the Commonwealth Youth Parliament has been hailed as an inspiring achievement for the youth of Meghalaya and the Northeast.