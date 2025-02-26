The Khasi Students' Union (KSU) has formally accused the National Law University (NLU) of Meghalaya of serious irregularities in its hiring practices. In a letter submitted to Chief Secretary DP Wahlang on February 25, the union detailed concerns about transparency and favouritism in university appointments.

KSU representatives reported a hostile reception during their February 14 meeting with Vice Chancellor Prof Indrajit Dube, who allegedly refused discussion and claimed he was "not answerable to the Union or any stakeholders of Meghalaya," causing the student delegation to leave abruptly.

Among specific allegations, the KSU highlighted the appointment of Gurpreet Singh as deputy registrar. Though initially advertised as a permanent position subject to Meghalaya's reservation policy, the role was later converted to a contractual position without public notification. The union claims this change deliberately circumvented requirements that might have benefited local candidates.

The letter also questioned faculty hiring practices, stating that results for advertised Associate and Assistant Professor positions were never published despite appointments being made. The KSU specifically cited the case of Dr Ankita Chakraborty, who they allege was hired without meeting UGC eligibility requirements and is connected to the Vice Chancellor through his wife, who served as Chakraborty's PhD supervisor at IIT Kharagpur.

"Most of the faculty members recruited in NLU Meghalaya are a product of nepotism and favouritism," the KSU letter stated, suggesting many appointees have connections to IIT Kharagpur or political ties to the government.