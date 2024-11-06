A group of 25 students launched Meghalaya's new street safety initiative, transforming the road in front of Aayakar Bhavan with vibrant artwork as part of the state's Reimagining Streets programme.

The tactical urbanism trial, stretching from the IGP to the DC office junction, marks the first step in Meghalaya's ambitious plan to redesign urban spaces for improved pedestrian safety and mobility.

The month-long trial will incorporate painted pathways, traffic cones, planter boxes, and new road markings to gauge public response.

The initiative stems from Meghalaya's Shillong Urban Mobility Policy, introduced earlier this year. The policy's Vision 2030 aims to dedicate 30% of road space to non-motorised transport, prioritising pedestrians and cyclists.

Officials from the Deputy Commissioner's office, Urban Affairs Department, and Public Works Department supervised the student volunteers during the painting activity. The government plans to collect community feedback throughout the trial period before finalising permanent changes to the streetscape.

Similar low-cost urban design experiments have proven successful in other cities, helping planners optimise street layouts while minimising disruption to daily life.