Meghalaya students press for ILP, local jobs and uranium mining ban during Amit Shah's visit

The Khasi Students' Union (KSU) on June 4 put up posters and banners at key locations across Shillong to draw attention to several long-pending demands, including the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP), a ban on uranium mining, and greater employment opportunities for indigenous youth.

Members of the student organisation installed the banners along major routes, particularly in the Polo area of the Meghalaya capital, through which Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries travelled while attending the 73rd plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC).

The banners highlighted issues that the KSU said have remained unresolved despite repeated representations to the government. Among the key demands were the implementation of the ILP system to regulate the entry of outsiders into Meghalaya, a complete ban on uranium mining in the state, and recruitment of local youth in the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS).

KSU members were also seen appealing to police personnel not to remove the banners, asserting that the display was a peaceful and democratic means of expressing public concerns and did not disrupt traffic or public order.

Speaking to reporters, KSU General Secretary Reuben Anderson Najiar said the initiative was intended to bring the organisation's demands to the attention of Amit Shah and other visiting Union ministers.

"The issues highlighted in the banners continue to remain unresolved despite repeated appeals. We want the Centre and the state government to take note of these concerns," he said.

The Inner Line Permit is a travel document required for Indian citizens to enter certain protected states in the Northeast. The system is currently in force in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Manipur.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Shillong on Wednesday night to attend the NEC meeting, which brought together chief ministers, governors and senior officials from all eight northeastern states to discuss regional development and cooperation.