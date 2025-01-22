Meghalaya Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh distributed educational tablets to Class XI students at U Soso Tham Auditorium today, marking a step forward in digital education access for the region.

Fifteen students from various schools in East Khasi Hills District received the PC tablets, known as MTABs, during the afternoon ceremony. The distribution represents the first phase of a planned rollout to students from the 2023-24 academic year across district schools.

Deputy Commissioner R.M. Kurbah, IAS, welcomed the gathering, while IT Commissioner & Secretary Pravin Bakshi delivered the keynote address emphasizing technology's role in modern education.

In her address, Lyngdoh spoke about education's importance and technology's role in shaping students' futures.