Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma announced that 10-15 students from the state will be sent to London, UK, for an educational excursion under the new 'CM Global Fellowship Program', aiming to provide students with global exposure and enhanced learning experience.

Speaking after the 63rd State Level Teachers’ Day event was conducted at U Soso Tham Auditorium programme, the minister asserted that the state would effectively implement all suggestions made by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

It must be mentioned that 1-2 students from each district of the state are likely to grab the chance to be a part of the programme.

Earlier, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma suggested several key improvements for the education system, including exchange programmes between schools, awarding schools based on various criteria beyond academic results. He also suggested that local languages like Garo and Khasi will be incorporated into the curriculum up to class 5 to promote regional culture.

He said that the education system has flourished with funds from programmes such as the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA), Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), and the NEP.