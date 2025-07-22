Meghalaya suffer 5-1 drubbing against Kerala in Junior Boys National Championship Opener

Meghalaya suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat at the hands of Kerala in their opening match of the Junior Boys National Football Championship 2025 (Tier 1) for the Dr BC Roy Trophy in Amritsar.

Kerala struck first in the Group B clash through Muhammed Mijuwad (10') before Meghalaya equalised via Baniar Kharsahnoh (18') eight minutes later.

The score remained 1-1 for the remainder of the first half but Kerala dominated the second session, with four more goals by Jithu B (48'), Mohammed Sinan P (64', 76') and Muhammed Hayan TP (84').

Meghalaya will have to quickly learn its lessons from this encounter and bounce back strongly for its next match in two days' time, which will be against defending champions West Bengal on Wednesday. West Bengal won their opener earlier on July 21 against Tamil Nadu 2-1.