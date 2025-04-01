Sunburn, Asia's largest electronic dance music festival, is bringing a new musical experience to Shillong with the launch of its latest venture, "Sunburn Summer Fest." The event will debut in Shillong on May 10, before moving to Bengaluru the following day.

Shillong, long celebrated as India's rock capital, may soon stake a claim as the country's music capital with this high-profile addition to its cultural calendar. The festival will showcase 3-4 international electronic acts alongside homegrown talent against the backdrop of Shillong's scenic hills.

"Sunburn has always been at the forefront of creating unforgettable music experiences and we're thrilled to introduce the Summer Fest," said Karan Singh, CEO of Sunburn. "With Shillong and Bengaluru as our debut destinations, we're bringing a unique blend of music, culture and summer energy to two incredible cities."

The event promises more than just music, featuring elaborate stage designs, art installations, and summer-themed interactive elements. Tickets start at Rs 1,200 and will be available exclusively through BookMyShow beginning March 29.

The festival has secured partnerships with Tuborg and Hyundai as sponsors, while Meghalaya Tourism, Envision, Spacebound, and Boombox are participating as festival partners.

Ranked 11th on DJ Mag's "Top 100 Festivals in 2024" list, Sunburn has previously brought world-renowned DJs including Martin Garrix, Tiesto, and Swedish House Mafia, to India. The organization has expanded its reach in recent years with successful events in Sri Lanka, Nepal, Dubai, Oman, and Australia.