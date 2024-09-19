A Meghalaya surgeon is facing serious allegations of medical negligence after reportedly leaving a bandage inside a patient's abdomen during a cesarean section.

The A'chik State People's Front (ASPF) has called for an immediate investigation into the incident, which occurred at Jengjal Subdivisional Hospital in West Garo Hills district.

The patient, Mensila N Marak from Lower Nengsa, North Garo Hills, underwent the procedure on January 29. She has since experienced severe pain and discomfort, with her health potentially at risk due to the alleged oversight.

ASPF general secretary Bernita Marak submitted a memorandum to Meghalaya Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Wednesday, September 18, detailing the accusations against Dr Suzie Paul Francis, the surgeon involved.

The organisation emphasised the need for accountability and measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.