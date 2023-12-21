Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced on December 21 via the microblogging site X, that the state has achieved a significant milestone by reaching 4,71,544 Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs), marking an impressive 72.37% coverage. Surpassing the national average of 72.1%, Meghalaya is making strides towards the ambitious goal of 100% FHTCs, a testament to the unwavering dedication of the Jal Jeevan Mission team in the state.

This achievement comes on the heels of Tirap district in Arunachal Pradesh becoming the first district in the state to provide 100% FHTCs back in September 2023 under the Har Ghar Jal Jeevan Mission. The completion of this mission ensures that every household, school, and Anganwadi in Tirap district now has access to safe tap water.

The Jal Jeevan Mission, launched in August 2019 by the Government of India in collaboration with state governments, aims to provide potable water supply to every rural household through Functional Household Tap Connections by 2024. The estimated outlay for this ambitious mission is Rs. 3.60 lakh Crore, with the Central government contributing Rs. 2.08 lakh Crore.

At the inception of the Jal Jeevan Mission, only 17% of the 18.93 Crore rural households in India reported having tap water connections. The mission seeks to bridge this gap and ensure that every rural household across the country has access to clean and safe drinking water.