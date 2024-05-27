Phurly Suting, the accused in the brutal murder of Amison Muruh in Umtasor Mawdkhar, Ri Bhoi, has died while in custody. Superintendent of Police for Ri-Bhoi District, Jagpal Sing Dhanoa, confirmed the incident in a statement released on May 27.

Suting, aged 52, was pronounced dead upon arrival at MIMHANS (Mental Institute and Neurosciences), Shillong, after being transferred from Civil Hospital, Nongpoh, on May 25 night. The accused, son of the late H. Phawa and a resident of Umtasor, Birksuid, Ri Bhoi, had been arrested on May 24 in connection with the murder of the 35-year-old victim.

According to the police statement, Suting had been granted three days of police custody by the Nongpoh court. However, on May 25, he exhibited signs of aggressive behaviour and mental distress, prompting authorities to seek medical evaluation at Civil Hospital, Nongpoh, before transferring him to MIMHANS. He was declared dead upon arrival on the night of May 25-26.

The body of the deceased was transferred to the morgue room at Civil Hospital, Shillong, where an inquest was conducted under the supervision of a magistrate from the office of the Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hill district, along with medical officers. Post-mortem procedures were also carried out in compliance with guidelines set forth by the National Human Rights Commission.

A case has been registered under Umiam PS UD Case No. 14/2024 on May 26, and investigations are ongoing, according to the SP.