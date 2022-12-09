Following a riff between the Meghalaya state Congress and suspended Congress MLA Mohendro Rapsang, the legislator is said to join the National People's Party (NPP) formally in the coming week.

Speaking to the media, the suspended Congress legislator from West Shillong said, "As of now I am still a Congress legislation but will not be contesting from Congress anymore as I am under suspension."

"By another 10 days I will be resigning from the Congress and as an MLA also and then will join NPP," he added.

Further, the suspended Congress MLA claimed that he was hurt by the way the Congress party treated him and the other suspended MLAs.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Deputy CM Prestone confident of NPP forming government after 2023 elections

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister and National People’s Party (NPP) national vice president Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday, December 6 expressed confidence that his party will form the government on its own in 2023.

When asked, the NPP leader said that he doesn’t see other political parties as a threat nor should they also see NPP as a threat because elections in Meghalaya are totally different.

“I keep telling you that elections are totally different in Meghalaya. People of Meghalaya, when they decide to vote for any candidate, it is done according to their own choice, according to their relationship, and their closeness with that particular candidate – so the question of the party here is secondary. But primarily, I am telling you, that winning an election in the state of Meghalaya, I have seen and I have done my research, people do not elect the candidate on the basis of party line but they elect on the basis of their personal line,” he said.