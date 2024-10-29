"The Final Countdown" hitmakers Europe will return to India after 36 years to headline the Me•Gong Festival in Tura, Meghalaya this November. The two-day music festival, scheduled for November 29-30, marks a significant moment for rock music fans in Northeast India.

The Swedish band, who last performed in Mumbai in 1988, will share the stage with veteran Indian rock band Indus Creed and popular fusion act Euphoria. Actor-turned-DJ Udita Goswami will also perform at the festival, which is backed by Meghalaya Tourism.

Local talent features prominently in the lineup, with Meghalaya-based acts Da Suraka, Haystack Ladies, and Summersalt bringing their distinctive blend of folk fusion and rock music to the festival grounds.

Europe, fronted by Joey Tempest, rose to global fame in 1986 with their album "The Final Countdown." The band's current lineup includes original members John Norum (guitar), John Levén (bass), Mic Michaeli (keyboards), and Ian Haugland (drums).

The festival, organised by VAS Inc. and Ivory Valley, follows last year's successful edition which featured Dutch pop group Vengaboys and Bollywood singer Armaan Malik.