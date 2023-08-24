A historic moment is on the horizon for Meghalaya as a contingent of 18 skilled swimmers from the Meghalaya Swimming Association (MSA) prepares to make their mark at the highly anticipated 3rd Himalaya Swimming Meet. The event is scheduled to kick off in Sikkim on August 26.

The group of 18 swimmers comprises 8 talented females and 10 equally capable males, all geared up to compete across various categories including Sub Junior, Junior, and Senior levels.

Before embarking on their journey, the young swimmers met Joe Marweiñ, President of MSA, and Ian A Lyngdoh, the Secretary.

The 3rd Himalaya Swimming Meet promises to be a convergence of talent from different corners of the region. The host state, Sikkim, is eagerly preparing to welcome swimmers from Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Siliguri, and other neighboring areas.