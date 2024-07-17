Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma has announced that the Meghalaya government is implementing several measures to address the state's high school dropout rates. The announcement follows a recent review of the education scenario by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

According to the Unified Digital Information on School Education (UDISE) plus data for 2021-22, Meghalaya recorded the highest dropout rates across all levels of schooling in India. The situation is particularly concerning in the Garo Hills region, where the SSLC pass percentage has hovered around 37% over the past five years.

To combat this issue, the state government has launched initiatives including updating school textbooks and renovating school buildings. Minister Sangma stated that they have identified 2-3 districts with the worst performance, and they are taking steps to improve their results.

One innovative approach being considered is the introduction of textbooks with QR codes. This technology would allow students to access video lessons for each topic, providing additional support outside the classroom. The minister explained that this system would include access to 10-15 years of solved question papers from various boards and competitive exams, aiming to enhance student preparation.