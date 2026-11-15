Meghalaya's Under-16 boys took firm control of their Vijay Merchant Trophy Plate match against Nagaland after securing a 101-run first-innings lead on the opening day in Dehradun on November 14.

Nagaland were bundled out for just 55 in 34 overs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, with Meghalaya pacer Shidhanth Rana leading the attack. Rana dismantled the opposition's top order, claiming six wickets for 15 runs in nine overs.

Meghalaya, however, had an unsettled start with the bat as their top order struggled to find its footing. Captain Suraj Chettri steadied the innings with an unbeaten 56 off 125 deliveries, striking six boundaries to keep the scoreboard moving.

Opener Abhishek Das contributed 29 off 71 balls, while Aditya Singh scored a patient 22 off 126 deliveries. Both fell to Konnyei Phom, who finished with two wickets for 23 runs from 13 overs.

At stumps, Meghalaya were seven wickets down, with Advay Ratan Surana unbeaten on 15 off 27 balls, including three fours. He will resume the innings alongside Chettri on the second day.

Nagaland's bowlers attempted to restrict the scoring, with Metsieo delivering seven maiden overs and Phom picking up two wickets. However, Meghalaya's disciplined batting ensured they carried a substantial advantage into Day 2.

Meghalaya Cricket Association president James Sangma praised the young players for their performance, describing it as an encouraging sign for the future of cricket in the state.

"The performance of today shows how even our young boys are learning to adapt to the format and these are encouraging signs for us going ahead," he said, adding that young players must be identified and nurtured from an early age.