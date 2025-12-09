Meghalaya take firm control over Nagaland with 284-run lead in U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy

A commanding position for Meghalaya emerged on the second day of their U-19 men’s Cooch Behar Trophy 2025-26 plate group match, with the hosts pushing ahead by 284 runs at stumps and tightening their hold on the contest at the MCA Ground on December 9.

The defining performance came from fast bowler Sameer Choudhury, whose superb 6 for 40 ripped through Nagaland and set up Meghalaya’s strong advantage. Nagaland, resuming on 20 for 2, were bowled out for 165 shortly after lunch—just enough to avoid the follow-on but still leaving Meghalaya with a sizeable 147-run first-innings lead.

Nagaland attempted to negotiate the morning moisture and survived 10 overs before the breakthrough arrived. Resistance was led by Shyerinlo Thong, who battled to 41 from 104 deliveries, and later by Vizoletuo Zhale, whose brisk 35 off 38 kept Nagaland afloat. A vital 39-run stand between Zhale and Amongti Longkumer ensured the visitors narrowly escaped being asked to bat again.

Meghalaya’s bowlers, however, stayed on top. Alongside Sameer’s six-wicket haul, Gaurav Narleng took 2 for 22, with support from Gaurav Jyoti Thakuria and Mewankitbok Kharpuri.

Nagaland’s improved fielding effort kept their hopes alive as Meghalaya’s second innings stuttered. Three home batters fell in the 20s — Narleng, Dipayan Nandi and Sameer — before the innings closed on 137 for 5. Thakuria (22 not out) and Rudra Singh Rathor (14 not out) steadied the hosts late in the day.

Medempok Pongen remained the standout for Nagaland’s attack, following yesterday’s three wickets with an impressive 4 for 29.

With a sizeable lead already in hand, Meghalaya are poised to dictate the final stages of the match, while Nagaland face the urgent task of striking early on day three to stay in contention.