People from all walks of life gathered at Jamta Nagar in New Delhi to demand recognition for the Khasi language and its inclusion in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

A peaceful sit-in protest was organized, with voices echoing across the capital. The event garnered the participation of prominent figures, politicians, and leaders who united in a common cause to elevate the Khasi language to national recognition.

Among those present at the historic gathering were Cabinet Minister Dr. Ampareen Lyngdoh, MLA Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar, Adviser of the Chief Minister and Former Minister Hamletson Dohling, and Former PHE Minister Samlin Malngiang. The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) also made its presence felt in a show of solidarity.

The collective voice demanding inclusion in the Eighth Schedule reverberated louder with the participation of leaders from various pressure groups, including the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), the Federation of Khasi Jaiñtia and Garo People (FKJGP), the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC), and the Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU), among others. Members of the Khasi Author’s Society, dedicated to preserving and promoting Khasi literature, added their voices to the call for recognition.

What made this protest truly historic was that it marked the first time that such a demonstration was held in the national capital to demand the inclusion of the Khasi Language in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.