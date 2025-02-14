The 38th National Games concluded in Uttarakhand today with a ceremonial handover that shifts India's largest multi-sport event to the northeast. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and IOA Chairperson P.T. Usha passed the games flag to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, marking the end of one chapter and the beginning of another.

The closing ceremony, also attended by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, drew the curtain on Uttarakhand's stint as host. While final medal tallies are being compiled, Meghalaya's contingent heads home with five medals, their best showing yet at the Games.

"From a single sports facility in 2018 to over 200 infrastructure projects today," Sangma noted at the ceremony, outlining the transformation that led to this moment. The state has invested Rs 1,200 crore in developing venues across its hilly terrain.

This marks the first time a northeastern state will host the National Games since their inception. Meghalaya, which celebrates its 55th statehood year in 2027, faces the challenge of organising an event that typically features over 10,000 athletes competing across multiple disciplines.

The Games are scheduled for early 2027, giving Meghalaya two years to complete preparations. The five medallists who brought laurel to the state, including coaches across districts of Meghalaya were present at the event. The state's Sports Commissioner Vijay Kumar D, Meghalaya State Olympic Association President John F Kharshiing, General Secretary, MSOA Finley L Pariat were also present at today's handover, representing the organising team that will oversee this transition.