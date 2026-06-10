Meghalaya taps AI to improve farming support and student learning

Meghalaya has signed a partnership with Wadhwani AI to deploy artificial intelligence-based solutions in key sectors, with agriculture and education identified as the first areas of focus.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on June 10 between the State Council of Science, Technology and Environment (SCSTE) and Wadhwani AI to support the use of emerging technologies in addressing developmental challenges and improving public service delivery.

Under the agreement, the two organisations will develop and implement AI-driven tools for farmers, including localised advisories, pest and disease surveillance systems, improved field-level data collection and decision-support mechanisms. The initiative aims to strengthen agricultural practices and support services across the state.

The collaboration will also introduce an AI-powered Oral Reading Fluency (ORF) solution in schools to assess students’ reading abilities and help identify learning gaps. The system is expected to provide data-driven insights for teachers, schools and education administrators to support timely interventions.

Beyond agriculture and education, the partnership will focus on research, capacity building and knowledge sharing, while exploring the use of AI in other sectors. Officials said the initiative is intended to promote the responsible use of artificial intelligence and support Meghalaya’s development goals.