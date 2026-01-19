Meghalaya target strong start as Santosh Trophy Group B campaign begins

Meghalaya’s immediate task is clear: secure a place in the Santosh Trophy quarterfinals from a demanding Group B that features former champions and recent finalists. The state team left for Silapathar in Assam on January 19 ahead of their opening fixture in the 79th Senior Men’s National Football Championship.

Meghalaya will begin its Group B campaign on January 22 against Odisha in the Upper Assam town. Qualification from the group is the first benchmark, with four teams set to advance to the quarterfinals.

The squad was given a formal send-off on Friday at the MFA Ground in Polo, where Meghalaya Football Association president Hamletson Dohling and senior officials addressed the players and wished them well for the tournament.

Khlain Pyrkhat Syiemlieh continues as head coach, leading a side that has seen changes since qualifying from the preliminary stage last month. Several players are unavailable due to club commitments and other reasons, but the team has benefited from an extended preparation period under Syiemlieh.

Group B presents a significant challenge. Kerala, last season’s runners-up and multiple-time champions, last lifted the title in 2021–22. Services arrive as recent champions, having won the trophy in 2023–24, and were responsible for eliminating Meghalaya in the quarterfinals last year. Punjab, champions in 2007–08, have finished runners-up three times since, while Railways, whose last title came six decades ago, reached the final as recently as 2013–14. Odisha, like Meghalaya, are still searching for their first Santosh Trophy title.

Group A comprises hosts Assam, defending champions West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Nagaland and Rajasthan.

Neither Meghalaya nor Odisha have won the championship, but Meghalaya came close in 2022–23, losing a closely contested final 3–2 to Karnataka under the same coach. That run remains the state’s best performance in the competition.

While expectations are high among players, officials and supporters back home, the focus remains on steady progress, starting with qualification from the group stage.

Meghalaya squad: Rajat Paul Lyngdoh, Banshanskhem Kharsyntiew, Nister Roy Suting, Wanboklang Lyngkhoi, Apborlang Kurbah, Wilbert D Marbaniang, Iohborlang L Lyngkhoi, Mebanaibok Kharbudnah, Richie Kharbani, Mebankhraw K Wahlang, Rimankhraw Kharumnuid, Riborlang L Lyngkhoi, Babysunday Marngar, Dibormi Kassar, Mebanshngain Kurkalang, Fairming Suting, Robertson M Khongriah, Hardy Cliff Nongbri, Kynsaibor Lhuid, Marbiangki Suchiang, Deibormame Tongper, Dawanchwa C Challam.