Meghalaya targets $16 billion economy by 2032 as growth rate doubles national average

Meghalaya has emerged as India's second-fastest growing state with a real GSDP growth of 9.66 per cent in the financial year 2025, nearly double the national rate, the Governor announced during the 77th Republic Day celebrations.

The northeastern state, which recorded a $5 billion economy in 2022, is on track to triple its size to $16 billion by 2032 through its Mission 10 initiative. Since 2018, Meghalaya's GSDP has already grown by 102 per cent despite pandemic disruptions.

"We are firmly on course to realising the Government's vision of tripling the size of our economy by 2032, reflecting our commitment to resilient and inclusive development," the Governor stated in his Republic Day address.

The state has positioned itself as a pioneer in India's concert economy, hosting over seven major concerts that generated a 5.6-fold return on public investments of Rs 24 crore, whilst creating more than 5,600 direct jobs.

Tourism numbers jumped 33 per cent to 16 lakh visitors in 2024, up from 12 lakh before the pandemic. The government projects this figure will reach 20 lakh by 2028. Investment in the sector includes development of the Sohra Tourism Circuit and the upcoming Rs 300 crore Taj Umiam Resort and Spa, described as one of the region's most iconic hospitality projects.

Private sector investments exceeding Rs 1,800 crore have been secured, with Varun Beverages Ltd establishing a ₹330 crore bottling plant in North Garo Hills within one year, creating over 500 jobs. The state, which had no five-star hotels in 2018, now operates two premium properties with three more under development.

Infrastructure development has accelerated with the announcement of the Rs 22,000 crore Shillong-Silchar Greenfield High-Speed Corridor. The state has built approximately 3,500 km of roads under PMGSY over seven years, with a record Rs 2,200 crore sanctioned for state schemes last year.

Shillong is positioning itself as the IT hub of the northeast, with Phase 1 of the Tech Park employing over 1,000 youth. Phase 2, nearing completion, targets employment for 3,000 more young people. The state hosted the region's first AI Summit and launched initiatives, including the BHASHINI Hackathon for developing language models in Khasi and Garo.

Healthcare has seen significant improvements, with facilities earning National Quality Assurance Standards certification for the first time. Shillong Medical College, the state's first government medical institution, welcomed its inaugural batch in September 2025.

Agricultural contribution to GSDP has doubled over the past five years. Under the Floriculture Mission launched in 2024 with an outlay of Rs 240 crore, the government aims to support 3,100 floriculturists and generate over 12,400 employment opportunities.

Education investment has grown from Rs 2,045 crore in 2018 to Rs 3,654 crore. The state cabinet approved revised structured pay for over 23,000 SSA and adhoc teachers, effective from April 1, 2026. Captain Williamson Sangma State University commenced its first academic session in 2025 with 14 departments and 568 students.

Through the PRIME initiative, 480 entrepreneurs have received funding totalling ₹146 crore, including 230 women entrepreneurs. The programme has incubated 277 start-ups and created more than 5,000 jobs between 2023 and 2025.

Water coverage under Jal Jeevan Mission has reached 83.31 per cent, above the national average, providing clean drinking water to over 5.37 lakh households. Under PMAY(G), 84 per cent of rural houses were constructed in the last two years alone.

The state has secured third rank nationally in Compliance Reduction and Deregulation 1.0 by enacting the Meghalaya Decriminalization (Amendment of Provisions & Repealing) Act, 2025, which amended eight acts across five departments and decriminalised nine minor offences.

Looking ahead to 2027, Meghalaya will host the 39th National Games, welcoming over 10,000 athletes, including Olympians. Over Rs 40 crore has been sanctioned to prepare teams. Through the STAR Programme, 24,500 athletes have been assessed, with 10 super-elite athletes identified in weightlifting and athletics.

The Governor concluded by emphasising the government's vision to transform Meghalaya into a cleaner, garbage-free state, starting with urban centres and extending to tourism destinations.