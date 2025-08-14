Meghalaya targets doubling coffee production as specialty crop gains momentum

The Meghalaya government has set ambitious plans to double coffee production across the state, positioning itself as a premium coffee hub through strategic partnerships with private sector players and enhanced processing capabilities.

At a stakeholders workshop held on Wednesday, government officials outlined comprehensive expansion plans that could transform the state's agricultural landscape. The initiative, which began just last year, has already brought 452 hectares under coffee cultivation, with 293 hectares dedicated to Robusta varieties and 159 hectares to Arabica.

Vijay Kumar D, Commissioner and Secretary of the Soil and Water Conservation Department, highlighted the state's natural advantages for coffee cultivation, including favourable climate conditions, fertile soil, and established organic farming practices. The government is banking on these strengths to attract private sector investment in processing and market linkage infrastructure.

"Farmers excel in production but face challenges in accessing markets and adding value to their produce," Kumar said, emphasising the need for bridging this gap through strategic partnerships.

The expansion plans are already showing momentum, with officials targeting an additional 248 hectares for coffee cultivation in 2025. The state has organised 17 Coffee Producer Groups and established two Coffee Cooperative Societies to strengthen the supply chain and provide collective bargaining power to farmers.

Joram Beda, CEO of the Meghalaya State Watershed and Wasteland Development Agency, stressed the dynamic nature of the coffee market and the critical importance of value addition through enhanced processing capabilities. The department, which pioneered coffee cultivation in the state, is positioning Meghalaya to become a significant player in the global coffee sector.

The workshop brought together key stakeholders, including farmers, technical support institutions like the Coffee Board, and private companies such as Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, which specialises in high-quality and speciality coffee marketing.

A unique aspect of the initiative is the development of the 'Meghalaya Collectives' umbrella brand, which maintains a distinct brand identity and traceability for individual coffee collectives across the state. This approach aims to preserve local characteristics while creating a unified market presence.

The Coffee Board has been supporting growers in Meghalaya for decades, providing technical assistance, infrastructure like drying beds, and market connectivity. However, farmers during interactive sessions highlighted persistent challenges, including pest management, market access, and adoption of improved practices.

The government's coffee expansion initiative represents part of a broader strategy to develop specialty crops that can leverage the state's natural advantages and provide sustainable livelihood options for farmers. With organic farming practices already established and favourable growing conditions, Meghalaya is positioning itself to capture the premium segment of India's growing coffee market.

The workshop concluded with detailed discussions on future strategies, marking a collaborative approach between government agencies, private sector partners, and farming communities to realise the state's coffee production ambitions.