Meghalaya targets future-ready workforce as CM Conrad Sangma launches Skillerate 2026 in Tura

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on May 21 said Meghalaya’s greatest strength lies in its youth while launching Skillerate 2026 at Holly Hocks in Tura.

During the programme, the Chief Minister distributed PROPEL start-up toolkits to 798 beneficiaries and issued 34 work orders worth over Rs 16.59 crore under Skills Meghalaya and the State Capability Enhancement and Human Development Mission to train 4,830 youth across the Garo Hills region.

Highlighting the state’s growing skilling ecosystem, Sangma said Meghalaya has enrolled over 58,000 candidates across various sectors over the years, with more than 28,000 youth trained in 22 sectors. He added that over 19,000 young people have been supported in self-employment initiatives, while more than 3,200 candidates have secured placements within and outside the state.

The Chief Minister further stated that over 5,000 trainees have received post-training start-up support tools to help them become self-reliant entrepreneurs.

According to Sangma, Meghalaya created more than 3.6 lakh livelihood opportunities between FY19 and FY25 through focused investments in skill development, entrepreneurship, and market linkages spanning sectors such as agriculture, hospitality, food processing and handicrafts.

He stressed that training alone is insufficient unless youth are also provided access to tools, mentorship, market connections and employment opportunities. Programmes such as the Chief Minister’s Skills Mission and PROPEL, he said, are designed to bridge the gap between training and sustainable livelihoods.

The Chief Minister also announced that Meghalaya aims to train 30,000 candidates during FY 2026–27 while focusing on stronger placement outcomes and future-ready skills.

Congratulating the graduating trainees, Sangma expressed hope that the youth of Meghalaya would continue to work with dignity, confidence and contribute meaningfully to the state’s development.