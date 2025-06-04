Meghalaya is aiming to position itself as a major player in the hospitality and tourism sector with a renewed focus on skill development and job creation.

A stakeholder discussion, held at the State Convention Centre in Shillong, brought together a cross-section of the tourism ecosystem, including hoteliers, homestay operators, training institutes, and street food entrepreneurs.

The Meghalaya State Skill Development Society (MSSDS) announced an ambitious plan to train 1.5 lakh young people by 2030, with a target of placing at least 70% of them in employment or entrepreneurial roles. So far, over 24,560 individuals have been trained across 12 districts under the programme, supported by 102 training providers and 307 centres across 28 sectors.

A key highlight of the event was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between MSSDS and North East Maritime Associates (NEMA). The partnership is expected to establish specialised training for maritime and inland tourism jobs, including cruise lines, river tourism, resorts, homestays, and hospitals. The training will cover both domestic and international hospitality roles, offering a new employment avenue for local youth.

Industry leaders and training partners such as 2COMS, Asporea, Saathiya, Runo Health, Ascensive Educare, and the Institute of Hotel Management, Shillong, presented plans and experiences, while an open-floor discussion provided space for direct engagement with stakeholders on practical challenges and solutions.

The initiative marks a strategic shift in Meghalaya’s development priorities, tying youth employment closely to its growing tourism potential.