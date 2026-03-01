Meghalaya targets premium markets as spice festival opens in Mumbai

Meghalaya has stepped up efforts to position its organic spices in premium domestic and export markets, launching its first Spice Festival in Mumbai with a 140-member delegation of farmers, entrepreneurs and officials seeking direct trade linkages.

Held at Jio World Drive in Bandra Kurla Complex, the event brought together producers from the north-eastern state and buyers from across the country. Structured buyer–seller meetings, business-to-government discussions and procurement talks dominated the opening day, with exporters and institutional purchasers exploring supply partnerships in turmeric, ginger and other high-value spices.

Officials said the focus is on building long-term market access rather than promotional outreach. Trade enquiries, export discussions and retail tie-ups were reported throughout the day, reflecting growing interest in Meghalaya’s organic produce.

Chief Secretary Shakil P Ahammed urged industry stakeholders to engage directly with producers, emphasising quality and traceability in the state’s agricultural practices. Commissioner and Secretary for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Vijay Kumar D. said turmeric from Meghalaya is already reaching markets in the United States, the Middle East and Europe, while ginger consignments have recently been shipped to Singapore.

He added that the government is seeking buyers committed to sustainable sourcing and fair pricing for farmers. A large spice-processing unit is expected to become operational in the coming months to strengthen value addition.

National Turmeric Board Secretary N Bhavani Sri said improved post-harvest systems, farmer collectivisation and branding are central to expanding the north-east’s turmeric footprint. Following a buyer–seller meet held earlier in Shillong, several exporters have begun sourcing Lakadong turmeric, including firms producing curcumin extract and turmeric oil for high-value segments.

Lakadong turmeric, which carries a geographical indication (GI) tag and is known for curcumin content ranging between 7 and 12 per cent, remains central to the state’s strategy. Under the Lakadong Mission, cultivation has expanded to 2,190 hectares, supported by more than 20 processing units and over 13,000 farmers. Between 2022 and 2025, over 420 metric tonnes of spices, including ginger and black pepper, were traded in domestic and export markets.

Agriculture’s contribution to Meghalaya’s Gross State Domestic Product has risen from Rs 5,977.91 crore in 2018–19 to Rs 12,332.26 crore in 2024–25, driven largely by high-value crops and market-linked supply chains.

The festival continues until March 1, with trade engagements expected to remain the central focus as the state seeks to consolidate its position in India’s growing organic and wellness markets.