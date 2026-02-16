Meghalaya targets threefold economic expansion by 2032, Governor tells assembly

Meghalaya is on track to triple the size of its economy by 2032, Governor C H Vijayashankar said on Monday, urging legislators to ensure that growth results in stronger public services, durable infrastructure and wider employment opportunities.

Delivering his inaugural address at the start of the Budget Session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Vijayashankar said the state recorded a real Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth of 9.66 per cent and has sustained post-pandemic expansion. He claimed Meghalaya is the second fastest-growing state in the country and the only one to maintain an average growth rate of around 10 per cent for three consecutive years after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The governor said the state’s economy has almost doubled from Rs 29,508 crore in 2018 to approximately Rs 59,626 crore in 2025. He described the growth as a reflection of the resilience of the people and the outcome of focused policy measures.

Under the government’s ‘Vision 2032’ roadmap, supported by the Meghalaya Excellence Framework, the state aims to rank among the top 10 in per capita income and performance on Sustainable Development Goals by 2032, he said.

Highlighting law and order, Vijayashankar said recruitment to nearly 3,000 police vacancies is close to completion, alongside infrastructure upgrades. He also referred to the inauguration of a Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School in Baghmara and progress in installing boundary pillars along the Assam-Meghalaya border following an inter-state agreement.

Infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 12,000 crore are underway across roads, power, agriculture and tourism sectors, he said. The state has mobilised over Rs 1,800 crore in private investment and set a target of attracting more than Rs 8,000 crore by 2032.

Major connectivity plans include a proposed Rs 22,000-crore Shillong–Silchar greenfield high-speed corridor, expansion of Shillong airport and development of heliports. Since 2018, more than 2,960 kilometres of roads have been built, while rural connectivity under PMGSY has linked hundreds of habitations.

The governor said 97 per cent of villages now have mobile network coverage and over 6,900 villages are connected through broadband services.

In the social sector, he said more than 83 per cent of rural households have tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Healthcare infrastructure has expanded with the launch of Shillong Medical College in 2025. Per capita health expenditure stands at Rs 7,690, more than double the national average, while education spending has increased to Rs 3,654 crore under Mission Education.

Tourism footfall has risen by nearly 60 per cent since 2022, aided by homestay initiatives that have generated local employment. Sports infrastructure is also being strengthened ahead of the 2027 National Games, with facilities under development across districts.

On environmental protection, Vijayashankar said community-led initiatives such as GREEN Meghalaya are safeguarding more than 51,000 hectares of forest. He added that steps are being taken to transition to scientific mining practices after the ban on rat-hole coal mining.

Addressing concerns over illegal mining, the governor informed the House that a judicial inquiry commission has been constituted to investigate the recent blast at an illegal coal mine in East Jaintia Hills, in which at least 31 people lost their lives.