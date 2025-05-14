Meghalaya has launched the World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) 2025 campaign with a focus on the critical health crisis caused by tobacco use.

This year’s theme, ‘Tobacco! Business of Death’, highlights the aggressive tactics used by the tobacco and nicotine industry to target young users—part of a larger national theme, ‘Unmasking the Appeal: Exposing Industry Tactics on Tobacco and Nicotine Products’.

The campaign calls on schools and colleges across the state to organise rallies, signature drives, and awareness programs throughout April and May, culminating on World No Tobacco Day, observed globally on May 31. The initiative is being jointly coordinated by the Department of Health, Department of Education, and Sambandh Health Foundation.

Meghalaya faces a serious public health challenge with nearly 50% of adults aged 15 and above using tobacco, leading to approximately 8,000 deaths each year from related diseases. The campaign aims to mobilise educational institutions as key agents of change.

According to Dr Nabaneeta D. Mawrie, State Nodal Officer for the National Tobacco Control Programme, the 2025 campaign builds on the Tobacco-Free Educational Institutions (ToFEI) program, which has been active in schools since 2021 and in colleges since 2023.

“We are urging institutions to act through two focused activities—rallies and signature campaigns—to involve students, educators, and local communities,” she said at the campaign launch.

In 2024, over 7,000 schools in Meghalaya participated in WNTD activities, collecting more than 43 lakh signatures and engaging over 5 lakh students. The Department of Education is pushing for even greater involvement this year.

District authorities are also backing the movement. The Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills emphasised the importance of community-wide participation to drive long-term behavioural change and build a healthier future.

Educational institutions can register their events in the lead-up to May 31, with campaign resources and support available through the organising departments.