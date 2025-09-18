Meghalaya taxi association suspends protest after government agrees to emergency talks

A major taxi operators' strike that threatened to disrupt tourism across Meghalaya has been temporarily halted after the state government agreed to hold emergency discussions next week.

The All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association suspended its indefinite protest on the evening of September 18 following intervention by the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, who scheduled a crucial meeting for Tuesday, September 23, involving home, transport and tourism departments.

The association had been demanding restrictions on outside vehicles operating at popular tourist destinations within Meghalaya, arguing that local taxi operators were losing business to competitors from neighbouring states.

The protest took a serious turn when Assam authorities began blocking Meghalaya vehicles at interstate borders in apparent retaliation. The situation escalated dramatically on Thursday when former Meghalaya minister Rakkam A Sangma's convoy was stopped by protesters at Jorabat, forcing him to seek police assistance to continue his journey.

Association spokesperson Balajied Jyrwa emphasised that their campaign remained peaceful, involving only pamphlet distribution to raise awareness about challenges facing local taxi operators. He strongly denied that his organisation had banned Assam vehicles, clarifying they only sought operating restrictions at tourist spots.

The spokesperson expressed frustration over what he termed misinformation that led to the interstate vehicle blockades, stressing that the dispute was with state government policies rather than Assam residents specifically.

Tourism industry observers worry that continued tensions could damage the region's growing visitor economy, particularly as the peak tourist season approaches. The association has also filed a public interest litigation to address their concerns through legal channels.