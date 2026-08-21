Meghalaya taxi drivers announce suspension of commercial taxi services between Shillong and Guwahati

The Meghalaya taxi drivers association has announced the suspension of commercial taxi services between Shillong and Guwahati following the recent violent incidents in Shillong, including the alleged attack on tourists from Assam during the Khasi Students Union (KSU) rally.

The association has also warned of stopping taxi services from Assam to Meghalaya if the situation is not addressed.

The decision comes amid growing tensions between taxi operators in the two states following the violence reported during the KSU rally in Shillong, where several vehicles were damaged and people were injured.

Taxi drivers organisations in both Assam and Meghalaya have reportedly begun protesting over the incidents, raising concerns over the safety of passengers and drivers travelling between the two states.

The Meghalaya taxi drivers body has demanded adequate security and action against those responsible for the attacks, while the proposed suspension of services is expected to affect regular inter-state commuters and tourists travelling between Guwahati and Shillong.