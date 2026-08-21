Meghalaya taxi drivers announce suspension of commercial taxi services between Shillong and Guwahati
Meghalaya taxi drivers have suspended commercial services between Shillong and Guwahati after violence in Shillong. The association has sought security and warned wider curbs on Assam-Meghalaya taxi movement if the issue is not addressed.
- The move follows violence reported during the Khasi Students Union rally
- Several vehicles were damaged and people were injured in the unrest
- The association warned Assam-Meghalaya taxi operations could be stopped entirely
The Meghalaya taxi drivers association has announced the suspension of commercial taxi services between Shillong and Guwahati following the recent violent incidents in Shillong, including the alleged attack on tourists from Assam during the Khasi Students Union (KSU) rally.
The association has also warned of stopping taxi services from Assam to Meghalaya if the situation is not addressed.
The decision comes amid growing tensions between taxi operators in the two states following the violence reported during the KSU rally in Shillong, where several vehicles were damaged and people were injured.
Taxi drivers organisations in both Assam and Meghalaya have reportedly begun protesting over the incidents, raising concerns over the safety of passengers and drivers travelling between the two states.
The Meghalaya taxi drivers body has demanded adequate security and action against those responsible for the attacks, while the proposed suspension of services is expected to affect regular inter-state commuters and tourists travelling between Guwahati and Shillong.
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