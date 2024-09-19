Local taxi operators in Meghalaya are pushing for limits on tourist vehicles from other states ferrying visitors to popular attractions. The All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxis Association (AKMTTA) plans to send an open letter to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, urging action on this issue.

At a gathering at Malki Ground in Shillong, AKMTTA members decided to give the government a one-week deadline to address their concerns. If their demands are unmet, the association threatens to organise a rally and hunger strike.

The taxi operators clarify they are not seeking a complete ban on out-of-state vehicles entering Meghalaya. Instead, they propose that these vehicles drop tourists at designated spots, allowing local cabbies to transport visitors to specific attractions.

This move follows a recent week-long black flag protest by AKMTTA members highlighting their grievances. The association argues that while numerous tourist taxis from neighbouring Assam operate within Meghalaya, the reverse is uncommon.