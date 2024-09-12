A tuberculosis (TB) screening camp held at Raj Bhavan on September 12, has sparked a community-driven support initiative for pediatric TB patients in East Khasi Hills.

The camp, which screened 65 individuals including officers, staff members, and their families, resulted in 9 sputum samples being collected and 44 X-ray examinations conducted. However, the event's impact extended far beyond medical screenings.

In a significant move, the Raj Bhavan staff pledged to provide nutritional support to 17 pediatric TB patients over the next six months. This commitment aligns with the broader Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat initiative, aimed at combating TB nationwide.

Governor CH Vijayashankar personally distributed the first installment of monthly nutritional support to seven pediatric TB patients and their families. The remaining food baskets were handed over to the District TB Centre in Shillong for further distribution.

During the event, Governor Vijayashankar engaged with patients and their families, offering words of encouragement. In one notable interaction, he counselled a young patient who had discontinued his education due to illness. The Governor emphasised that no child should miss out on education because of health issues and assured support for the child's return to school.

The initiative also aims to address the stigma often associated with TB. By providing open support, the Raj Bhavan community hopes to inspire more individuals to become donors or Nikshay Mitras through the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan platform.