The government of Meghalaya recently entered into an agreement with the Harvard Kennedy School of Government to boost the state's economic growth. This partnership aims to address constraints and explore opportunities for sustainable and inclusive development in Meghalaya.

James K Sangma, Chairman of the Meghalaya Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), met with representatives from Harvard Kennedy School on July 16 to discuss the implementation of this initiative.

Following the meeting, Sangma stated, "Our discussion focused on key strategies to ensure that the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya's target of becoming a developed state within the next 10 years is achieved". He emphasised the importance of this collaboration in supporting the state's ambitious development goals.

The MIDC team, led by Sangma, has conducted thorough consultations to identify factors contributing to the state's economic challenges, particularly the limited employment opportunities for youth. "We are committed to developing sustainable pathways for inclusive growth and employment and are excited to support this initiative," Sangma added.

This partnership represents a significant step for Meghalaya, bringing in international expertise to address local economic issues. The collaboration is expected to provide new insights and strategies to accelerate the state's progress towards becoming a developed region within the next decade.