Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s foundation has partnered with the Gates Foundation and the Government of Meghalaya to focus on child health and development. The announcement was made by Tendulkar on his official X handle on April 17, marking a significant step in public-private collaboration aimed at improving healthcare outcomes for children in India.

"A step forward in our journey as Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, Gates Foundation and the Government of Meghalaya partner to work together to support a healthier future for children," Tendulkar posted. "As we spent time with the lively communities of Meghalaya, we were reminded that real change takes root when compassion and action come together."

The partnership, formalised through a recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aims to address key areas including healthcare, nutrition, education, and rural development, with a strong focus on initiatives that directly impact children.

The collaboration will leverage the Gates Foundation’s global experience and the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation’s grassroots engagement to implement high-impact programs across underserved communities.

The idea for this collaboration was seeded in 2023 when Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar met Bill Gates during his visit to Mumbai. Shared values around philanthropy and child welfare led to ongoing discussions that culminated in this joint initiative.

Founded in 2019 by Anjali and Sachin Tendulkar, the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation has worked extensively with NGOs and institutions to provide better access to healthcare, education, and sports for underprivileged children. The foundation has reportedly impacted over 100,000 lives across India, aligning with Tendulkar’s broader commitment to social development.

This partnership brings together STF’s on-ground experience and the Gates Foundation’s technical expertise, aiming for scalable solutions in some of India’s most remote and underserved regions.

While Tendulkar remains a revered figure in cricketing history—still holding records for the most international runs and centuries—his focus in recent years has shifted toward nation-building through philanthropic work.