Meghalaya tech push creates 1,400 jobs as AI and new parks expand

Meghalaya’s technology sector is beginning to move beyond policy plans and infrastructure projects, with IT companies hiring locally, a second technology park taking shape and artificial intelligence emerging as a new focus area for skills and public services.

The shift is most visible at the Shillong Technology Park in Umsawli, New Shillong, where the first phase is now fully occupied by IT and IT-enabled services companies, banks, software firms and other technology businesses.

The facility has created more than 1,400 jobs, with women accounting for over 700 of those positions. For a state where young people have traditionally had to look outside Meghalaya for opportunities in the technology sector, the numbers point to a growing local employment base.

The expansion is set to continue. The second phase of the Shillong Technology Park, spread across around 1.8 lakh square feet, is nearing completion and is expected to provide additional space for technology and IT-enabled services companies.

The developments come alongside a policy push by the Meghalaya government. The Meghalaya Information Technology and Information Technology Enabled Services (IT & ITeS) Promotion Policy, 2024 was introduced to attract investment, encourage the growth of the sector and expand the state's digital economy.

The government has set a broader target of making Meghalaya a $16-billion economy by 2032, while seeking to place the state among India's top 10 states in IT and IT-enabled services over the next decade.

The technology push is also moving towards the Garo Hills.

The Tura IT Park, coming up on the outskirts of Doldegre in Tura, was announced in 2024 and received ₹126.94 crore from the Union Ministry of Development of the Northeastern Region under the PM-DevINE scheme.

As of late August 2026, the project had reached 78.67 per cent physical progress, with construction proceeding as scheduled. The facility is expected to expand the state's technology infrastructure beyond Shillong and create another base for IT and IT-enabled services in Meghalaya.

The two technology parks are being developed alongside efforts to build a larger talent pipeline.

AI trainers are being recruited for institutions including Shillong Polytechnic, ITI Rynjah and ITI Tura, while the Meghalaya State Skill Development Society is expanding training in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The state's focus on AI has also extended to industry engagement. A regional AI impact conference in Meghalaya drew more than 700 participants from different sectors, while AI SPARK: Accelerating Meghalaya Startups was held at the Shillong Technology Park. A NASSCOM industry leaders' meet in Shillong in May 2026 also brought together representatives from the technology and business-processing sectors to discuss IT, skilling and employment opportunities.

Technology adoption is also becoming part of Meghalaya's approach to public services.

Shillong's Integrated Command and Control Centre, established under the Smart City Mission, uses AI-enabled video analytics and a network of cameras for surveillance, traffic management, crime detection and emergency response.

The state is also developing additional Data and AI Labs and an AI Centre of Excellence, while exploring the use of local languages in AI-based applications.

Some of the technology initiatives are being directed at specific local challenges. An Internet of Things sensor network has been deployed across 70,000 water springs to collect real-time data for water-resource management and conservation.

The larger question for Meghalaya is no longer simply whether it can build technology infrastructure, but whether that infrastructure can develop into a sustainable industry — one that attracts companies, creates skilled jobs and produces solutions suited to the state's own needs.

With the Shillong Technology Park already generating employment, its second phase nearing completion, the Tura IT Park progressing, and AI becoming part of both skilling and governance, Meghalaya is beginning to build the components of such an ecosystem.