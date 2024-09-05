Steve Jyrwa, a 17-year-old dancing sensation from Nongmynsong, is setting the stage on fire in "India Best Dancer Season 4." The young performer has waltzed his way into the Top 6, bringing a wave of excitement to Meghalaya and the Khasi-Jaiñtia community.

Bibi Jyrwa, Steve's mother, expressed her family's excitement, sharing how overjoyed they were with his success. Despite their modest background, they had always been his biggest supporters. She encouraged fellow Meghalayans to support Steve by voting for him on the Sony Live app during the live shows on September 7 and 8 at 8 pm.

The All Meghalaya Dancers Association (AMDA) group, led by President Bah Kitbok Thabah, is also celebrating Steve's success. Thabah expressed hope that the government would also take notice, revealing that they had requested the MDA government to support talented children from less privileged backgrounds. He added that they were still waiting for the government to respond to their request.

As Steve prepares for his next performance, the entire state watches in anticipation. The young dancer from Nongmynsong continues his journey, with hopes high for his success in reaching the finals and achieving national recognition.