Meghalaya teen girl found dead in Ri-Bhoi, police suspect rape and murder

A 13-year-old girl was discovered dead in Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya following a brief disappearance from her home, triggering a police investigation into suspected foul play.

The child vanished on the morning of October 9, shortly after arriving home from school. Within nine hours, her body was found in the district, prompting authorities to initiate a post-mortem examination at Nongpoh Civil Hospital on October 10.

Initial findings have raised serious concerns about the circumstances surrounding her death. According to the investigating officer, "Prima facie, it appears to be a case of rape and murder," Superintendent of Police Vivekandand Singh stated to the media.

Police have identified a suspect in the case, though he remains at large. "There is a suspect who has been absconding, and efforts are underway to nab him at the earliest," Singh told reporters, emphasising the urgency of the search operation.

Investigators have secured evidence from the location and continue gathering information as part of the ongoing inquiry. The case has intensified concerns about child safety in the region, with authorities mobilising resources to apprehend the suspect and establish the full sequence of events leading to the tragedy.