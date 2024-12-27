Kisen Wanniang, a 15-year-old from Mawlangwir village in Meghalaya’s South West Khasi Hills, was awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for bravery by President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Thursday, December 26.

Wanniang’s extraordinary courage was recognised after he saved four children from drowning in the Maweitksar River during heavy rains.

While washing clothes by the river, Wanniang heard the cries of children aged 9 to 12 struggling in the strong currents. Despite the danger, he dived into the swollen river and rescued them one by one, a feat that has earned him national recognition.

President Murmu presented the awards to 17 children from across the country in seven categories during a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre. Speaking at the event, the President praised the young achievers, calling them the pride of the nation.

She said their accomplishments serve as an inspiration for other children and emphasized the importance of nurturing such talents to build a developed India by 2047.

Wanniang, the son of a single mother working as a domestic labourer, expressed gratitude for the honour and hopes his actions inspire others to help those in need. His bravery and selflessness have made him a symbol of resilience and heroism in his community.