Meghalaya teen missing for 10 days, police launch kidnapping probe

A 17-year-old girl has been missing for 10 days from a village in the Eastern West Khasi Hills district, Meghalaya, with police suspecting she was kidnapped while at work.

Ribaiahun Marngar disappeared on August 15, around 10 am, from a shop where she was employed in Permadan village. The teenager's family reported her missing three days later to the Mairang Police Station on August 18.

Police have identified Thomborlang Sohphoh from nearby Umdum village as the primary suspect in what they believe is a kidnapping case. "Till date their whereabouts are not known," the Superintendent of Police stated in an official release.

Authorities have registered a case under section 137(1)(b)(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and launched an active investigation to locate both individuals.

The missing teenager is described as having a white complexion, standing 5 feet tall with long black hair. She was last seen wearing a white blouse with black star prints, a brown traditional Khasi "Jainkyrshah" with white stripes, and black pants.

The case has prompted police to reach out to the public for assistance. Anyone with information about Marngar or Sohphoh's whereabouts is urged to contact the police at 6009308959.

"Information about the informer will be kept strictly confidential," police assured in their public appeal.

The incident has raised concerns about safety in the rural district, particularly for young women working in local businesses. Police continue their search efforts as the case enters its second week.

Mairang Police Station is leading the investigation under case number 81(8)2025, working to trace the missing teenager and bring those responsible to justice.