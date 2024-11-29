The prevalence of hit-and-run accidents is on the rise in Meghalaya, with another incident reported at Anjalee Point, claiming a youth's life.

Speaking to reporters, the Meghalaya police stated that the incident occurred on the evening of November 24 involving a teenager from Shillong's Mawbah area.

According to the police, the teenager was riding a two-wheeler when a car reportedly struck and fled the scene, leaving the victim to die.

An investigation into the matter has been launched as the police officials are putting efforts to nab the culprit.

This incident follows the November 15 hit-and-run near ICAR main gate in Umiam, Meghalaya, which sparked unprecedented public outrage, not just over the loss of a promising young life but at the entrenched 'VIP culture' that continues to claim civilian lives on the country's roads.