The Territorial Army, on August 31 commemorated its Platinum Jubilee by organising a Run For Fun that brought together its troops and locals at Shillong's Kenches Trace, Meghalaya, celebrating the deep-rooted connection between the Army and the local communities.

The run which marked a celebration of 75 years of dedicated service to the nation aimed to reinforce the bond of trust and cooperation that has been nurtured over decades.

The cross-country run which covered 10 km for men, 5 km for women and 1.5 km for children commenced from the 119 Territorial Army, Kenches Trace Shillong, weaving through scenic routes, engaging participants from diverse backgrounds.

The run saw the participation from Territorial Army troops, their families, and locals, promoting physical fitness and well-being, with participants of all ages joining in to emphasise the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

Speaking at the event, Colonel Devashis Naik emphasised the importance of such events in building bridges between the armed forces and local communities.

"This run is a symbol of our unity, resilience, and shared commitment to the nation. We are proud to celebrate our Platinum Jubilee with the very people we protect and serve," he said.

The event concluded with a medal distribution ceremony, where participants were recognised for their enthusiasm and dedication. The Territorial Army remains committed to its motto, "Savdhani Va Shoorta," symbolising its vigilance and courage.