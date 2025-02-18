Meghalaya's textiles department has received a Special Award under the Textiles Sustainability Awards by the Confederation of Indian Textile Industries (CITI). The recognition came during the Bharat Tex 2025 Global Textiles Expo, held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, for its efforts in reviving indigenous textile heritage and promoting sustainability in the sector.

CITI’s Secretary General highlighted that the jury was highly impressed with Meghalaya’s initiatives in textile heritage revival. The award, known as the Textiles Heritage Reviver Award by CITI-Alekh, honours individuals and organizations committed to revitalising indigenous textile traditions, fostering innovation, and empowering communities through sustainable initiatives.

Frederick Roy Kharkongor, Principal Secretary of the Textiles Department, Meghalaya, accepted the award from Union Minister of State for Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, in the presence of senior officials from the Ministry of Textiles, CITI leadership, and other dignitaries. The ceremony marked the conclusion of the second edition of the Bharat Tex Global Textiles Expo 2025.

The event also featured a showcase of best practices by awardees and "Earth Loom - Threads of Heritage," a fashion presentation highlighting India's sustainable heritage weaves. Designers from across the country, including Meghalaya, displayed their collections in a celebration of traditional craftsmanship.

Since 2019, Meghalaya’s Textiles Department has spearheaded several landmark initiatives. These include the official recognition of Umden-Diwon village in Ri Bhoi district as Meghalaya’s first Eri Silk Village in 2021 and the establishment of the Design Innovation Research Centre (DIRC) in 2022, which presents the complete Ryndia silk value chain.

The department has also developed the Ryndia brand, advocated for a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Ryndia silk, and launched the Eri Corner at Megh Tex. Further efforts include supporting Eri farmers through the Silk Samagra programme, executing the Integrated Textile Tourism Project in Nongpoh, and developing an e-portal dedicated to Ryndia.

Meghalaya’s indigenous textiles have gained national and international exposure through participation in prestigious exhibitions such as the Dubai Expo, International Sericulture Commission events in Romania, Silk in Lyon (France), G20 Craft Bazar in Italy and Vietnam, and previous editions of the Bharat Tex Global Expo. The department has consistently backed local production houses and designers, ensuring Meghalaya’s handspun, handwoven, eco-friendly, and naturally dyed textiles reach a global audience.

Committed to preserving and advancing the state’s textile traditions, the department continues to work with stakeholders to promote Ryndia and other indigenous silks.