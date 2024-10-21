Thadlaskein Sports Association (TSA) has been brought back to life after several years of suspension by the Meghalaya Football Association (MFA). The TSA was derecognised by the MFA in 2019 for violating the association's constitution and directives.

Local efforts led to the formation of an ad hoc committee with support from 31 affiliated clubs. This committee appealed to the MFA, requesting a General Body Meeting (GBM) to elect new office bearers and lift the suspension. The MFA responded promptly, paving the way for the TSA’s revival.

The GBM was held on Saturday at Wahiajer Community Hall, with MFA officials present. The election process, overseen by MFA General Secretary Sunesh Syiem, resulted in Kmenlang Shylla being elected as President. Ebris Pariat and Mutchwa Thabah were chosen as Vice-Presidents, while Ebormi Lyngdoh and Herperty Khyriem were elected as General Secretary and Assistant General Secretary, respectively. Pyrkhatbha Lamare will serve as Treasurer, alongside various committee Secretaries and Executive Members.

Syiem expressed his joy at the revival of the TSA, emphasizing the area's history of producing talented players for both state and national teams. The MFA, whose new executive committee took charge a year ago, has now successfully reinstated two associations, including the Ri-War Mihngi Football Association.

Syiem also encouraged the newly elected officebearers of both associations to focus on the development of players in their regions.