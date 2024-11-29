The Unitarian Church in Shillong's Madan Laban was targeted by thieves who broke in and stole valuable items, highlighting concerns about the safety and security of religious institutions in Meghalaya.

The incident which occurred in the early hours on November 28 resulted in the robbery of four big brass flower pots and two chalices from both the old and new church buildings in the same campus.

Moreover, the robbers also vandalised the church library.

The incident has created shock and dismay among church members and the public.

Chairman of the Church, LMB Rani expressed shock, stating that even religious places of worship are not spared.

Church and local community leaders have urged the state government to look into the matter and ensure that security is maintained, especially with respect to religious institutions in the state.

An investigation has been launched and further details are awiated.