Meghalaya Cabinet Minister Dr M Amapreen Lyngdoh on July 17 said that the NGOs who are opposing the railway project should go to Mendipathar railway station in Garo Hills and do a case study if railways has brought any influx or any disadvantages or benefits.

While speaking to reporters, Lyngdoh claimed that the railway project has brought a lot of benefits to the people in Garo Hills.

''I haven't heard of any influx. Whatever the government decides is not anti-people,'' she added.

However, Lyngdoh also stressed the challenges of the project and said, ''Since we don't have enough low-lying land or plateau land and that there are more high hills''.

She further said that the state has inconvenient typography and every issue has positive and negative effects.

''Whenever government thinks about doing something positive, then you have reactions from the public. Obviously, no government will go ahead and do anything because we are here to serve people. Why would we go against the people's wishes," she added.

